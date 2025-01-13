ECG Launches ‘Operation Keep The Lights On’ to Recover Debts and Tackle Power Theft

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a large-scale revenue mobilisation exercise, ‘Operation Keep The Lights On,’ which will run from January 15 to January 31, 2025.

The initiative is designed to recover outstanding debts and ensure the integrity of prepaid meters across all ECG operational areas.

In a public notice issued on January 13, 2025, ECG outlined the key objectives of the operation, which will focus primarily on customers in arrears. The company also plans to conduct thorough inspections of prepaid meters to check for tampering or illegal connections.

The primary aim of the exercise is to recover debts from various categories of customers and prevent self-reconnections, which ECG has warned is a criminal offence. The company emphasized that these efforts are crucial for improving its financial sustainability and enhancing the overall service delivery to customers. ECG has faced significant financial struggles in recent years, partly due to unpaid bills from both private and public institutions.

As part of the initiative, ECG will also deploy a lean staff pool in regional and district offices during the two-week exercise. The decision is meant to ensure maximum participation from all available staff members in the revenue mobilisation efforts. Essential services will still be available at the offices to avoid inconveniencing customers.

“We wish to state that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s LI (2413) gives us full access to all our installations. Therefore, we urge customers and the general public to cooperate with ECG to carry out our mandate,” the company stated in its notice.

The exercise is a response to ECG’s increasing struggle with unpaid bills, particularly from public institutions and large businesses. The company has faced ongoing challenges due to power theft and non-payment, which have strained its ability to provide reliable electricity to Ghanaian consumers. Previous revenue mobilisation drives have led to disconnections, including those of high-profile institutions and businesses, underscoring the importance of recovering debts to ensure consistent power supply and maintain the energy infrastructure.

In its announcement, ECG also hinted at additional initiatives to further curb power theft and enhance revenue collection, reflecting the company’s more aggressive approach to tackling the financial challenges that have plagued the utility sector in recent years.