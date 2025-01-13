ECG Launches Revenue Mobilization Drive from January 15 to 31, 2025

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to embark on a significant revenue mobilization drive from Wednesday, January 15 to Friday, January 31, 2025.

The initiative aims to address outstanding arrears from various customer categories and ensure the integrity of prepaid meters across all operational areas.

During this period, ECG will also conduct thorough inspections of prepaid meters to detect any tampering or illegal connections. To support the drive, the company will operate with a lean staff pool at its regional and district offices, ensuring that essential services continue to be provided without disrupting customer support.

This revenue mobilization exercise is part of ECG’s efforts to recover debts and improve the financial sustainability of the company, which has faced challenges due to unpaid bills from both private and public institutions.