ECG MD Clarifies Amandi Power Plant Shutdown, Dismisses Debt Claims

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ing. David Asamoah, has clarified that the recent shutdown of the Amandi power plant is unrelated to any outstanding debts owed by the company. Instead, the shutdown is due to routine annual maintenance.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile with Samson Lardy on Saturday, November 23, Ing. Asamoah addressed the growing speculation surrounding the issue, reassuring the public that the shutdown was part of Amandi’s regular maintenance schedule. “Amandi has gone off not because of the fact that we owe them, but because they are undertaking their annual maintenance, which is usually done in November,” he explained.

Ing. Asamoah provided further details on the maintenance process, revealing that Amandi had identified an issue with their pressure control valve. “They have a problem with their pressure control valve, but the good news is that they have flown in an expert to fix it, and it is my hope that by the weekend, if they are able to fix it, Karpowership should be back,” he added.

The ECG Managing Director emphasized the importance of carrying out the maintenance without delay, noting that postponing the maintenance could have severe repercussions. “We met with them [Amandi] and tried to negotiate, but their explanation is that if they delay the maintenance, they will lose their insurance cover for their materials,” he said.

Ing. Asamoah firmly rejected claims linking the shutdown to any debts owed by ECG, addressing concerns about the stability of Ghana’s power supply. “It is because of the valve that needs to be fixed, and not because of any debts,” he clarified.

The clarification comes amid growing public concern over the reliability of the country’s power supply. The Amandi plant, a crucial component of Ghana’s energy infrastructure, plays a vital role in stabilizing the national grid. Experts in the energy sector have emphasized the importance of regular maintenance to prevent larger, more costly failures.

Ing. Asamoah reassured the public that the issue was temporary, with the necessary expertise already in place to resolve the situation. “It’s a temporary setback, and with the expert already flown in, we are optimistic the issue will be resolved soon,” he said.