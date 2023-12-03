ECG on the ‘Fix the bill, pay the bill’ exercise in Juapong District

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has embarked on an exercise dubbed “Fix the bill, pay the bill” with its Juapong District in the Tema Region of the company.

The district covered by the ECG include Apegusu, Mpakadan, Asikuma, Nkwakuben, Labolabo, Anum, Dodi, Sebekope, Avedotoe, Adegblevi, Amegame, and Porportia.

Mr. William D. K. A. Ahenkorah, the Juapong ECG District Manager, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the project, which commenced on November 6 and would end on December 11, 2023, sought to ensure that customers on postpaid metres got their metres read and checked to ensure that they were working as expected.

Mr. Ahenkorah added that it was also aimed at ensuring that customers who owned the company for services already rendered were paying up or risked getting disconnected to avoid piling on debt.

He said the exercise was being carried out within their jurisdiction because the communities within the district were postpaid customers.

He said the exercise had so far been smooth and customers were cooperating with them, adding that there had been a few incidents of non-access to the metres as they were located within the compounds of some customers who were not at home at the time of the visit.

Mr. Ahenkora noted that, to this end, officials of ECG sometimes had to visit at separate times to check on the integrity of the meters.

He encouraged customers who owed the company for already consumed services to do their best to pay up to avoid disconnection from supply.

He reiterated the call on customers to desist from illegal connections, which were considered stealing by the laws of Ghana.

He reminded them that engaging in power theft was punishable by a fine by the courts when caught and prosecuted.