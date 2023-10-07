ECG organises nationwide customer sensitisation   

As part of activities marking this year’s Customer Service Week, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has embarked on a nationwide float to sensitise customers on its operations to enhance service delivery.

The float, which saw the staff sharing flyers and engaging customers one-on-one, was to create awareness on the ECG’s Mobile App, Cashless system and the need for clients to pay their bills promptly.

The float in Accra, led by Mr Anokye Abebreseh, ECG Deputy Managing Director in-charge of Customer and Commercial Services, started from the ECG Head Office through the Ministries Police Station area, Starlet 91 and Osu Oxford Street, Ako-Adjei Interchange, African Liberation Roundabout (Ridge Roundabout), the National Theatre and back to the Head Office.

Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director, ECG, in a speech read on his behalf, touched on the digital transformational agenda and its benefits to customers, including the enhanced Power App and the Cashless payment system.

“It is a major change, which has affected both the internal and external customers of the company. I well appreciate the inconveniences that come with such change, which requires the need to build immediate mental fortitude,” he said.

Mr Mahama, however, expressed gratitude to all staff for their cooperation in the intensive revenue mobilisation exercise and immense contribution in educating customers on the app, which had significantly increased the customer database and revenue inflows.

Due to ECG’s position within the electricity value chain, it had an arduous task to constantly ensure the lights were kept on, he said.

“Our external customers, no doubt, are our backbone. We are in business because they exist, in other words, we are because they are.”

“Therefore, we must take their interests and concerns into serious consideration in everything we do and execute our fiduciary responsibilities to the letter.”

“Our customers expect us to be trustworthy, truthful, reliable and proactive at all times,” he added, and admonished all staff to eschew acts that would negate their corporate values.

Mr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, the General Manager of External Communications, ECG, told the Ghana News Agency that the digital transformation agenda would create convenience for customers in the payment of bills and purchasing of power.

“With the Cashless App in place, ECG customers can now pay their electricity bills conveniently from the comfort of their homes.”

Customer Service Week is celebrated every October, globally, to appreciate the clientele