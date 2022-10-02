ECG resolves vending challenge with prepayment system

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has resolved the technical challenge customers were facing on its prepayment metering system, with regard to the third-party vending points.

A statement issued by the ECG and copied to the Ghana News Agency said customers could now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG district offices, from Sunday, October 2, from 0900 hours to 1600 hours.

“ECG once again assures our cherished customers that we are working assiduously to restore the Power App for an improved and seamless service provision,” it said.