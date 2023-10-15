ECG restores power to communities affected by Akosombo Dam spillage  

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has restored electricity power to the Adidome and its environs, tapping from Juapong communities resulting from the Akosombo Dam spillage.

It says six communities, including Mafi Tsrawla, were yet to be connected due to a downpour, which destroyed most buildings and electricity poles.

Mr Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of ECG, said the Team would assess the damage before restoring power to areas still experiencing outages.

He said ECG was still supplying electricity power to the remaining towns from Aflao Bulk Supply Point (BSP).

Mr Antwi said the Company was anticipating a lot of activities in the areas over the weekend, and was engaging GRIDCO to increase the capacity, which was assured.

He said despite recording issues of low voltage during peak hours, voltage profile was now normal leading to the operationalisation of most filling stations, hospitals, washing bays and other heavy equipment facilities.

Mr Antwi admonished customers to adhere to the necessary safety protocols in relation to electricity before turning on their gadgets.

He said the water level at the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point kept rising.

The Company shut down its Point at Sogakope to safeguard the Station, which was flooded because of the spillage.

Power went down at Sogakope, Anloga, Keta, Akatsi South, Abor and North Tongu districts but was restored except Sogakope.