ECG Staff Accused of Fraud in Meter Scandal: Victims Demand Justice

A technical staff member of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, Evans Kweku Mensah, has been implicated in a fraudulent scheme involving the supply of ECG meters to residents.

Mensah, who also operates as an independent contractor, stands accused of defrauding multiple individuals by collecting payments for meters he failed to deliver.

One of the latest victims is Apostle Anthony Anyidoho, the Volta Regional President of the Ghana Rice Inter-Professional Body (GRIB). Apostle Anyidoho alleges that Mensah took GH¢5,600 from him in 2023 under the pretext of securing a domestic ECG meter. Despite repeated attempts to follow up, Mensah has reportedly ignored calls and WhatsApp messages, leaving Apostle Anyidoho in the dark for nearly two years.

Frustrated and suspicious of Mensah’s evasive behavior, Apostle Anyidoho filed a formal complaint with the Ketu South Divisional Police Command. The case was confirmed by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), which summoned Mensah for questioning. During interrogation, Mensah allegedly admitted to receiving the money but failed to fulfill his obligation. He was subsequently remanded in custody to assist with investigations.

According to Apostle Anyidoho, the police cautioned Mensah and advised him to refund the money immediately. He was also instructed to return to the police station within three days to discuss a repayment plan with the complainant. However, after securing bail, Mensah reportedly failed to show up or contact Apostle Anyidoho, raising concerns about the suspect’s intentions and the effectiveness of the investigation.

Apostle Anyidoho has expressed frustration with what he perceives as the police’s lack of urgency in resolving the matter. “It’s been almost two years, and I’ve heard nothing from him. The police seem to be dragging their feet, and I suspect foul play,” he said.

This incident is not an isolated case. Over the years, numerous complaints have been lodged against ECG staff and contractors for similar fraudulent activities. Many Ghanaians have accused the power distributor of opaque practices in the allocation of meters, with middlemen and contractors often exploiting desperate customers.

The recurring issue has sparked calls for a comprehensive overhaul of ECG’s operations to improve transparency and accountability. Critics argue that the company’s credibility is at stake, and without significant reforms, such scandals will continue to erode public trust.

For now, victims like Apostle Anyidoho are left in limbo, hoping for justice and a resolution to their grievances. As the investigation unfolds, the case highlights the urgent need for ECG to address systemic flaws and restore confidence in its services.