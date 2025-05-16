ECG Tackles Crow-Induced Power Outages in Ashanti Region

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is implementing specialized measures to address persistent power disruptions caused by crow activity in the Ashanti Region.

The utility company has identified avian interference as a significant challenge to grid reliability, particularly along the Barekese, Akyawkrom, and Bekwai transmission lines.

Recent inspections revealed 92 active crow nests along critical infrastructure, with the birds’ nesting materials and droppings causing short circuits and equipment damage. “We’re taking proactive steps to minimize these wildlife-related outages,” said Collins Manu, ECG’s Ashanti Sub-Transmission Public Relations Officer. The company has deployed technical teams to install bird deterrents and modify infrastructure vulnerable to avian interference.

ECG’s intervention strategy combines physical barriers with operational adjustments. Crews are fitting transmission structures with anti-perching devices while enhancing line insulation. The measures follow extensive patrols led by ECG’s General Manager of Special Projects Frederick Bediako, who personally assessed the Kuntenase-Bekwai corridor.

The initiative highlights an often-overlooked aspect of grid maintenance in tropical regions. While wildlife-related outages account for approximately 15% of preventable disruptions in the area, ECG’s response demonstrates how utilities are adapting infrastructure to local environmental challenges. The company plans to incorporate these lessons into its 2024 grid resilience program, potentially serving as a model for other regions facing similar challenges.