ECG Tema, to recover GH¢11.5m from customers

The Revenue Protection Unit of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Tema Region, has been tasked to recover over GH¢ 11.5 million debt from customers for the year 2023.

Madam Zita Kyei-Gyamfi, the Tema ECG Regional Revenue Protection Manager, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the GHc11.5 million represented 10.91GWh (Gigawatt Hours).

She said last year, the Unit was given a target to recover 10.20 GWh (representing GHs10.8 million based on which officials of the ECG from the Region embarked on a revenue mobilisation exercise in its Nungua District.

The team visited 99 customers in parts of Spintex, under the Nungua District, during which 48 illegal connections were detected.

She said the illegal connections, included meter bypasses, and meter tampering among others, adding that some billing anomalies were also uncovered.

She advised people with any billing anomalies to visit the office for regularisation, while the Unit would liaise with the Company’s Legal Unit to impose the necessary sanctions on those engaged in the illegalities.

She said the unit had decided to embark on the visibility project because they realised that there were leakages in the system in addition to having meters that needed to be checked, and to find out integrity anomalies that could be rectified.

Madam Kyei-Gyamfi indicated that the unit is mandated to trace and identify the leakages, and that anytime they moved out they were able to get customers engaged in illegalities.

The Revenue Protection Manager said as of December 2022, the Company had detected a 30 per cent system loss.