ECG to issue power outage timetable for parts of Accra

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will soon issue an outage timetable ahead of the reduction of total power supply for distribution by the power distributing company.

This comes on the back of the maintenance works being undertaken by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP), which has affected gas supply for power generation.

A statement co-signed by the Corporates Communication Manager of GRIDCo, Dzifa Bampoe and ECG’s Director of Communications, William Boateng on Thursday, 30 March 2023 said: “Consequently, there will be approximately 150 megawatts of power generation shortfall.”

It indicated that: “This will reduce total power supply for distribution by ECG until Friday 7th April, 2023.”

Hence, “there will be minimal interruption in power supply to some ECG customers.”

“ECG will, therefore, issue an outage timetable by Friday, 31st March, to inform customers accordingly. GRIDCo and ECG regret the inconvenience caused,” the statement added.