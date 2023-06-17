ECG to visit homes, offices to capture customers’ data

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has recently initiated a process to collect and digitize customer data. To accomplish this, ECG teams have been dispatched to homes and offices in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions.

During these visits, ECG staff will gather various details from customers, including their Customer ID, telephone number, GPS code, and meter information. Additionally, ECG aims to enhance asset management by assigning unique QR Codes to their transformers, poles, and meters, which will also be carried out during this exercise.

In an official statement titled “Digitalization of ECG Assets and Customer Data,” dated Thursday, May 18, 2023, ECG announced the commencement of this initiative. The company stressed the importance of customer cooperation and reassured them that authorized ECG personnel would be carrying out the data collection.

ECG urges customers to verify the identity of the visiting teams by inspecting their ID cards. In case of any doubt or concerns, customers are encouraged to contact the Project Manager at 0249106118 for the Greater Accra region or 0249110996 for the Ashanti region to authenticate the identities of the ECG officials.