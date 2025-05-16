ECG Vendors Commit to Digital Overhaul at National Forum

Private vendors partnering with Ghana’s Electricity Company (ECG) have pledged to deepen their adoption of digital tools to improve service efficiency and revenue collection.

The commitment was announced at the ECG Third-Party Vendors Forum in Accra, attended by 350 vendors, utility officials, and technology partners.

Central to the discussions was the success of the “Unified Vending” platform, developed by TextGenesys Ltd (TGL Systems) and GCB Bank. The system has streamlined prepaid electricity purchases, enabling instant commission payouts for vendors and real-time revenue reconciliation for ECG.

“This digital solution strengthens accountability while simplifying transactions for millions,” said TGL Managing Director Jeremiah Brown-Coleman. ECG Managing Director Julius Kpekpena, in a statement, emphasized the platform’s role in advancing transparency: “This marks a new chapter of professionalism in our revenue ecosystem.”

Deputy Energy Minister Richard Gyan-Mensah reiterated government support for private sector collaboration, noting a technical committee is evaluating partners to enhance ECG’s operations under a private sector participation (PSP) model. “PSP is not a panacea, but strategic partnerships are critical to progress,” he stated.

The forum underscores Ghana’s broader push to modernize its energy sector through technology, addressing longstanding challenges like revenue leakage and service delays.