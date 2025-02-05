ECG Western Region Secures GH¢9.7 Million for 2025 Power Projects

The Western Regional Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has secured a GH¢9.7 million budget for 2025, earmarked for critical projects aimed at bolstering the region’s power distribution network.

The funding, announced during a media engagement in Takoradi, will support 22 high-profile transmission initiatives designed to enhance system reliability and interconnectivity.

Emmanuel Justice Ofori, General Manager of ECG’s Western Region, outlined the company’s plans, emphasizing the importance of these projects in minimizing outages and ensuring seamless power supply. “These initiatives will allow us to switch to alternative networks during disruptions, ensuring uninterrupted service for our customers,” he explained.

The 2025 projects build on ECG’s recent efforts to stabilize the region’s power system. In 2024, the company completed 37 projects at a cost of GH¢3.9 million, significantly reducing outages and improving service quality. Ofori highlighted the success of these initiatives, noting that they have laid the groundwork for further improvements in the coming year.

A key achievement in 2024 was the installation of 48,938 smart prepaid meters in Sekondi-Takoradi and Agona Nkwanta, surpassing the initial target of 40,000. Tarkwa also saw the installation of 3,743 new meters, reflecting ECG’s commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and enhancing customer experience.

In a bid to streamline services, ECG has introduced a premium service pilot program in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis. This initiative allows customers applying for new connections or separate meters to have their lines activated on the same day for a nominal fee. “If successful, we will expand this service to other districts,” Ofori said, underscoring the company’s focus on customer convenience.

Revenue collection remains a top priority for ECG, with the company launching targeted operations to improve financial performance. Initiatives like “Operation Zero” and the ongoing “Operation Keep the Light On” aim to boost revenue generation, which is critical for meeting obligations to independent power producers (IPPs) and funding network upgrades.

“Revenue challenges are a major concern for ECG,” Ofori admitted. “We need funds to stabilize our power system and ensure reliable service. These operations are essential for collecting the revenue required to meet our goals.”

However, the company continues to grapple with operational challenges, including cable theft and vandalism of substations. These incidents not only disrupt service but also inflate operational costs. Ofori urged the public to report such activities, warning that they could lead to prolonged outages and undermine ECG’s efforts to improve service delivery.

As ECG moves forward with its 2025 projects, the focus remains on strengthening the region’s power infrastructure, enhancing customer satisfaction, and addressing revenue shortfalls. With a clear roadmap and increased funding, the Western Region is poised for significant improvements in its electricity distribution network, ensuring a brighter future for its residents and businesses.