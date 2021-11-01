ECG will champion customer satisfaction and project implementation – MD

In their quest to ensure customers are delighted, the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has pledged to prioritise customer satisfaction and project implementation.

“As a customer-focused organisation, one of our key success indicators is a satisfied customer base. Therefore, we are passionate about constantly improving our customer services to ensure that our customers are always delighted,” Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu, the Managing Director of ECG, said.

He said this during a working visit to the Volta Region, where two newly built Customer Service Centres were commissioned.

The edifices, one located at Adidome in the Central Tongu District and the other at Abor, were in line with the Volta Region’s vision of making the ECG a hub of excellent customer service.

Mr Agyeman-Budu, who was the special guest, gave the assurance that despite the dire financial constraints as a company, they were mobilising funds to complete about five more centres within the Volta and Oti regions at; Kpetoe, Anloga, Golokwati, New Ayoma, and Dambai.

Over the years, the ECG had worked tirelessly to improve services to its cherished customers, he said, adding that the 2021 to 2024 corporate strategy clearly spelt out its vision of becoming financially sustainable and customer-focused within the next four years.

He said the strategy could be achieved if the company worked towards efficient management of resources to break even and become sustainable to retain existing customers and attract prospective ones.