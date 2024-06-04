ECGD and USAID Holds 2nd Regional Coordination Meeting

The ECOWAS Centre for Gender Development (ECGD), in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) West Africa, launched the 2nd edition of its regional coordination committees meeting in Saly, Senegal.

The meeting, held on June 4, 2024, aimed to assess the progress of ECGD’s flagship programmes across the 15 ECOWAS Member States. USAID West Africa’s support was crucial in organizing this event, marking the first step in a series of activities to strengthen gender equality and empower women and girls.

During the opening ceremony, the ECOWAS national office welcomed participants, while the ECGD Director highlighted the Centre’s objectives in implementing its key programmes. These efforts are focused on creating an enabling environment for gender equality and empowering women and girls, with the ultimate goal of repositioning the ECGD as the lead agency for implementing and monitoring the ECOWAS gender policy.

The Director expressed gratitude to USAID for its support and financial contribution to the event. Professor Fatou SOW SARR, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, commended the ECGD for its inclusive approach in organizing the meeting. She emphasized the importance of engaging stakeholders to assess programme implementation in Member States, aiming to enhance governance and transparency in managing these initiatives.