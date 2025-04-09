“Echoing Peace”: Kofi Annan’s Legacy Inspires New Call to Action

Peter Panyin Anaman, Founder of the Global African Heritage Foundation LBG, today launched his poignant book, “Echoing The Voice of Peace,” in honour of the late global icon, Busumuru Kofi Annan.

The unveiling ceremony, held in Accra at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KIPTC) under the auspices of the Global African Heritage Foundation (GAHF), carried the powerful theme: “Kofi Annan’s Legacy: A Call to Action for World Peace and National Unity.”

The event, held on Tuesday, April 8th, witnessed a distinguished gathering of Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Traditional Leaders, Academia, and students, all united in remembering Annan’s profound impact. Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the African Union Representative for Silencing the Guns and Chairperson of the occasion, delivered insightful remarks emphasizing the enduring relevance of Annan’s commitment to peace.

Renowned Economist and Statesman, Kwame Pianim, as the Special Guest Speaker, offered thought-provoking reflections on Annan’s legacy and its continued significance in today’s complex world.

Mr Pianim who doubles as former government official, emphasized the need for global cooperation to prevent disaster and promote peace. Speaking at an event, Pianim highlighted the dangers of nuclear conflagration and the importance of African leaders taking ownership of their continent’s development.

Key Quotes

– “It’s time we pulled ourselves back from the brink of disaster, a nuclear conflagration, by accident or mistake.”

– “We in Africa must see that food security is important.”

– “Let’s work hard to keep our oasis of peace in Ghana.”

Global Cooperation and African Development

Mr. Pianim stressed the importance of international cooperation, citing the example of the United States, China, Japan, and Korea coming together to address trade concerns. He also urged

African leaders to prioritize food security and economic development, rather than relying on external aid.

Critique of Foreign Aid

The economist criticized the practice of African leaders stashing billions of dollars in foreign banks while seeking aid from the same countries. “Isn’t it sad that there are people in Africa who are billions of dollars on deposits in American banks, and we are bemoaning the withdrawal of millions from the US?” he asked.

Leadership and Peace

Mr. Pianim emphasized the need for visionary leadership and collective responsibility in maintaining peace. He praised Ghana’s peaceful environment and urged citizens to protect it. He also called for prayers and support for President Mahama, hoping he would find the

courage to make tough decisions for the country’s benefit.

On his part, Peter Panyin Anaman, the visionary Founder of the Global African Heritage Foundation LBG, passionately articulated the inspiration and purpose behind his newly launched book, “Echoing The Voice of Peace,” a tribute to the esteemed Kofi Annan.

Speaking at the official unveiling ceremony, Mr. Anaman, the book’s author, underscored the profound legacy of the former UN Secretary-General and the book’s role as a “call to action for a more peaceful world.”

Anaman began by expressing his “great honour” in presenting the book, dedicated to a “son of Africa who dedicated his life to building a more peaceful, just and harmonious world.” He reminded the

distinguished guests of Annan’s “tireless effort to promote peace, human rights, justice and sustainable development.”

Highlighting the mission of the Global African Heritage Foundation, Anaman explained its commitment to preserving “African heritage assets, especially the verbal legacy of African leaders and statesmen.” He stated that the “Echoing The Voice of Peace” series is a key initiative in this endeavour, aiming to provide “inspiring and reliable frames of reference for future generations while fostering sustainable peace and equity.”

In a world grappling with “conflict and division,” Mr. Anaman emphasized the crucial need to recall the “wisdom and vision of our forefathers and leaders who have dedicated their lives to building a more peaceful world.” He described his book as “a collection of those whispers [of peace], echoing through the ages, to guide us, inspire us and stand out the virtues needed to build a more peaceful world.”

Mr. Anaman elaborated that the book contains “ethical symbols and quotes of Mr. Kofi Annan reflecting his insights on sustainable peace, conflict prevention, conflict resolution, human rights, social justice, democracy, among others.” He lauded Annan as a “beacon of hope,” whose “wisdom, compassion, dedication to humanity and leadership” continue to inspire generations to seek peaceful resolutions through dialogue.

Beyond a mere tribute, Mr. Anaman declared the book “a call to action, a reminder that our individual and collective action can share a more peaceful world.” He urged attendees to “enable Mr Annan’s

voice to carry his message forward and to give us the values he championed.” The book, he asserted, “challenges us to be the change we seek,” calling on leaders to govern with compassion and build bridges.

Mr. Anaman powerfully stated that “peace is not simply the absence of war, but the presence of justice, of fairness, of dignity and of love.” He expressed his hope that the book will inspire readers to work towards a world where “every voice is heard, everybody counts, and every human being is treated with respect and dignity.”

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Anaman presented “Echoing The Voice of Peace” as “a gift to future generations and a guide for the present generation,” with the potential to “inspire global transformation.” He invited attendees to partner with the foundation by purchasing copies and

supporting its translation into multiple languages to ensure wider access to its message. He passionately urged everyone to “amplify the voice of peace” and “grow a future grounded in hope, compassion and unity.”

A symbolic unveiling of the book was led by Dr. Ibn Chambas, with the support of Hon. Kojo Yankah, Mr. Kwame Pianim, His Excellency Maher Kheir (Dean of the Diplomatic Corps) who doubles as the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, representatives from the Kofi Annan family, the President of the Queen Mothers Foundation, and the author himself, Peter Panyin Anaman. This collective act underscored the shared commitment to upholding Annan’s vision.

Adding a personal touch to the event, a fireside conversation explored the author’s journey in penning “Echoing The Voice of Peace.” This engaging segment was expertly moderated by Dr Jamaldeen Tonzua Seidu-Esq, Deputy Director General of the Cyber Security Authority, offering attendees a deeper understanding of the inspiration behind the tribute.

The official launch of “Echoing The Voice of Peace” was performed by Honourable Kojo Yankah, Founder of the Pan African Heritage Museum, highlighting the book’s role in preserving and propagating Annan’s ideals.

The launch of “Echoing The Voice of Peace” serves as a powerful reminder of Kofi Annan’s lasting influence and a renewed call to action for individuals and nations to actively pursue world peace and foster national unity, echoing the very principles the esteemed diplomat championed throughout his life.

By Kingsley Asiedu