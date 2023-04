Eckankar Ghana calls on Tourism Minister, hosts Eckankar African Seminar

The Leadership of Eckankar Ghana has called on the Minister of Tourism to inform him about its upcoming African Seminar in Accra, from August 25 to August 27, 2023.

The seminar, which is to be launched on May 9, is expected to attract over 7000 participants from across Africa and the rest of the world.

Mr Aspect Caiquo, President, Eckankar Ghana, said as a religious organisation, it had its headquarters in America, where the living ECK Master resided with his team to be able to connect with the various regions on matters concerning Eckankar.

He said in Africa, they organise African seminars which rotates around five countries, Benin, Nigeria, Togo and Cote Devoir, and this year, Ghana is set to host the conference which would also attract participants from Europe and America.

He said “a lot of these people we are expecting have heard so much about Ghana. They know our culture, arts, crafts and know that Ghana is the preferred tourism destination, and this is where it is appropriate to contact experts and industry to see how best to take advantage of the numbers that would be coming in to promote our country. We must be alert to gain from whatever opportunity that comes out of the seminar.”

“So we are here to brief the minister and to formally invite him to the launch as well as the main events in August, because we know that as the tourism minister he will be interested in such a heavy gathering in the country.”

Dr Ibrahim Awal said the seminar was basically about religious tourism and it was one of the agenda for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), and assured the delegation of the Ministry’s support “for people to see, feel, and have a good stay, in Ghana.”

“We are happy to partner you and would get in touch with representatives from industry even before the launch so that we work towards ensuring a successful seminar that would benefit the sector,” the Minister said.

Mr Akwesi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority said the news of the seminar was a welcoming one, because over the past few years the Ministry and its agencies had been trying to promote MICE, working with various organisations to achieve that.

He said usually with such events, they supported in terms of logistics, saying “for hotels which are under our regulation, we can engage them so that they can give some very good rates for you and people coming.”

Mr Agyeman said “so, we can have hotel partners and arrange with the private sector for some city tours for those coming so that they also see some parts of Ghana.”