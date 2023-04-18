Eckankar Ghana’s African Seminar committee inaugurated

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), through the Ministry of Tourism, has inaugurated a nine-member planning committee to welcome the over 7,000 participants expected in the country for Eckankar Ghana’s upcoming African Seminar.

The three-day Seminar, which would be launched on May 9, 2023, is scheduled from August 27 to 29, in Accra.

The committee, chaired by Mrs Betty A. Kobi, the Director of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE), also has the task of planning the pending seminar by promoting the values and projecting Ghana’s hospitable image to the rest of the world.

The committee comprises of selected members from the GTA, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and some members from Eckankar Ghana.

At the inauguration ceremony in Accra, Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of GTA, reiterated the need to perfect the Ministry’s intention to make Ghana the number one meeting destination.

He said GTA was interested in the collaboration with Eckankar Ghana with the help of their partners from the security agencies for the betterment of the country.

Mr Agyeman acknowledged the tour operators Union of Ghana for their hard work, and encouraged them to take advantage of the upcoming seminar to project and sell Ghana to the rest of the world.

Mr David Olaga, Coordinator, Eckankar Ghana, stated that the newly formed committee would facilitate the arrival of their guest and participants from across Africa and the world and ensure that they carry a positive image of Ghana after the seminar.

Mr Olaga emphasized that because the event was put up by Eckankar, which was a religious organisation, their reputation was at stake, adding that with the help of the committee, everything would go on smoothly.

He said, “a lot of these people we are expecting have heard so much about Ghana and know that we are a religiously tolerant country and so will want to come and experience the entire country.”

Mrs Kobi Chairman of the committee in her remarks, thanked government for the confidence reposed in her and her outfit, and pledged to work tirelessly towards ensuring a sucessful seminar.

Eckankar Ghana, a chartered affiliate of Eckankar International, was registered as religion in Ghana in 1976, and has its headquarters in America, where the living ECK Master presides with his team to be able to connect with the various regions on matters concerning Eckankar.

The African seminar is organised in every five years across some African countries and this year Ghana is set to host it and expecting to attract participants from Africa, Europe, Asia and America.

During this seminar there would be series of seminars for both members and new members, as well as a special workshop on Thursday August 24, to herald the entire seminar, on the topic ‘Getting your own answers from God.