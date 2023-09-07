Eckow Hunter drops new Afro-Pop single ‘Cassa Nova’

Following his thriving assist on Majec’s ‘Balling’ from months ago, Eckow Hunter is back in the spotlight after a period of absence.

The Mastermind Music artist returns with his first release of the year – a mesmerizing Afro-Pop single titled ‘Cassa Nova.’ And it’s an absolute banger.

As with other releases from Eckow Hunter, his silken vocals shine in the song; They make light work of the catchy beat on play to anchor ‘Cassa Nova’ in place as another anthemic piece. While the ‘Emotions’ hitmaker fights off accusations from his lover, singing: “Nanso ose mey3 Casanova, player/Orko, so it’s over. It’s over, yeah, yeah.”

Whenever Eckow Hunter pulls up, you know a banger is coming! ‘Cassa Nova’ is a song you can’t afford to miss. Be sure to stream this spellbinding fusion of Afrobeats and Pop on all digital platforms here: https://ditto.fm/cassa-nova