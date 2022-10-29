Eckow Hunter resurfaces with spanking new song ‘Tonight’

By
Osafo Daniel
-
0
‘Tonight’ is the new inviting cut to bring Eckow Hunter’s lovely vocals back on the airwaves since 2021. ‘Tonight’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here: https://ditto.fm/tonight_eckow_hunter

The last time we heard from the singer, he had an EP on his hands – “Love From the Other Side” – and a stylish cover to show for it. But it has been over a year since he shared anything new, at least until today! Eckow Hunter gets into the singing booth under the aegis of his record label (Mastermind Music) and go-to producer Rdeebeatz to bring his lovely vocals back on the airwaves.

Eckow Hunter Tonight

The result is a song that offers inviting rhythms that feels great for dancing. Announcing ‘Tonight’ on Wednesday night, Eckow Hunter dropped a minute-long dance video that put his new outing into full effect. Speaking of the new release over the phone, the singer said: “Big ups to the fans for being patient and keeping my old project on rotation. New wavy music is finally here and I hope you all enjoy it because it’s for you”.

The ‘Walky-Talky’ star will seek to garner lots of attention off the airwaves this week with ‘Tonight’. Enjoy!

