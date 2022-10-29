Eckow Hunter resurfaces with spanking new song ‘Tonight’

‘Tonight’ is the new inviting cut to bring Eckow Hunter’s lovely vocals back on the airwaves since 2021. ‘Tonight’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here: https://ditto.fm/tonight_eckow_hunter

The last time we heard from the singer, he had an EP on his hands – “Love From the Other Side” – and a stylish cover to show for it. But it has been over a year since he shared anything new, at least until today! Eckow Hunter gets into the singing booth under the aegis of his record label (Mastermind Music) and go-to producer Rdeebeatz to bring his lovely vocals back on the airwaves.

The result is a song that offers inviting rhythms that feels great for dancing. Announcing ‘Tonight’ on Wednesday night, Eckow Hunter dropped a minute-long dance video that put his new outing into full effect. Speaking of the new release over the phone, the singer said: “Big ups to the fans for being patient and keeping my old project on rotation. New wavy music is finally here and I hope you all enjoy it because it’s for you”.

The ‘Walky-Talky’ star will seek to garner lots of attention off the airwaves this week with ‘Tonight’. Enjoy!