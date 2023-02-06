Eco-tourism: construction works begin on Dormaa East canopy walkway

Construction work on a canopy walkway that will boost eco-tourism in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region is expected to begin in March this year, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the Dormaa East District Chief Executive, has said.

He said the Assembly had finalised modalities for the project, situated at Nseseresu, saying on completion, the walkway, a similitude of the Kintampo Water Falls walkway would fetch youth jobs and enhance the Assembly’s revenue generation.

“On completion the canopy walkway would be the first of its kind in the district, and second to the Kintampo Water Falls in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions”, Mr Agyekum stated when speaking at a townhall meeting held at Wamfie, the district capital.

“Company, which constructed the canopy walkway at the Kakum National Park and Kintampo Waterfalls will execute the same quality work at Nseseresu,” he stated, saying the Ghana Productivity Safety Net was supporting the construction of the project, including a dam.

The District Assembly organised the meeting to highlight some development projects undertaken by the Assembly in the area and was attended by Assembly Members, Heads of Departments, and institutions, traders’ associations, traditional authorities and security agencies and religious bodies.

Mr Agyemang said the Assembly had plans to cultivate cinnamon and other ornamental trees and crocodile ponds to beautify the environment and improve the ecology around the canopy walkway.

He said machines and equipment for the construction of a poultry broiler processing factory at Nseseresu under the government’s One-District-One-Factory project had already been brought on site and would soon be installed.

Mr Agyemang said another special poultry project for People with Disabilities (PWDs) and situated along the Wamanafo-Adiemra road was on going to help empower and sustain the livelihoods of the PWDs in the area.

He, therefore, appealed to the people to pay their taxes and rates to enable the Assembly to generate the needed revenue required for development.

Mr Agyemang said the Assembly had completed several projects, including residential accommodation for the District Directorate of Education and personnel of the police, as well as the completion of 36.2 kilometre Wamanafo-Adiemra-Yawsae road.