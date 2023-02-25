ECOBANK customers to get discounts on Bolt

Ecobank Ghana and Bolt have signed a partnership agreement to offer discounts to Ecobank customers who patronize Bolt services and pay with Ecobank cards.



Under this partnership, Bolt riders will enjoy a high 50% discount on their first ride and 5% discount on subsequent rides for the next 3 months, provided the rider pays with an Ecobank debit or credit Card.

The partnership agreement was signed at a brief ceremony held at the Ecobank Head Office, in Accra.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr Edward Botchway, Executive Director and Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Ghana said: “We are committed to providing our clients and the larger Ghanaian public with safe, convenient, reliable and accessible mode of payments. It is in this respect that we are entering into this partnership with Bolt to provide our customers with the right platform to facilitate payments for their intracity transportation rides on Bolt.”

He said the discounts on offer are intended to reduce the financial burden of Ecobank customers, as they commute daily from place to place.



Dr Botchway also intimated that Ecobank will continue to explore further avenues to bring great excitement to its customers, as they work to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

He urged all Ecobank cardholders to take advantage of the package on offer, because every ride they take enables them to make substantial savings.

On his part, Kwaku Ampadu-Manu, Country Manager, Bolt Business, expressed his optimism that riders will take advantage of the offer.



He stated that: “Not only will our riders have the possibility of cashless payments, but we are also offering cash incentives to them. Riders who are Ecobank customers will receive a 50% discount on their first trip paid for with their cards, as well as 5% off subsequent rides for the next three months.”

The Bolt Country Manager said drivers will also enjoy cashback bonuses when the riders pay with their Ecobank debit or credit cards.



“Presently, drivers receive GHS2 extra on each card ride they complete. The incentive offer from this partnership is, therefore, testament to the fact that, we at Bolt are constantly crafting innovative means to create more demand for their service in a bid to improve driver earnings on the platform,” he said.

Present at the ceremony were senior officials of both Ecobank Ghana and Bolt Ghana.