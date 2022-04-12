ECOBANK Ghana donates GH¢100k Appiatse Fund

Ecobank Ghana has donated GH¢100,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund, which was set up for the reconstruction of Appiatse following a recent explosion that destroyed almost the entire community.

The presentation was made to officials of the fund, led by Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, at a brief ceremony held at the Head Office of the bank.

The donation was one of the many interventions carried out by Ecobank to alleviate the plight of victims of such incidents. It will be recalled that the bank recently donated 500 mattresses, valued at GHS100,000, in support of the people of Keta and Anlo coastal communities when they were displaced by tidal waves.

Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Dan Sackey intimated that, as a good corporate citizen, Ecobank has consistently supported countries and communities within which it operates, in the areas of Education, Health, Financial Inclusion and the Environment, as part of its corporate social responsibility activities over the years.

Mr Sackey said that; “In solidarity with the people of Appiatse and in response to a formal request from Dr Joyce Aryee and the Appiatse Support Fund, Ecobank is today making a formal donation of GHS100,000 as its contribution to the Fund. This is aimed at helping to put smiles on the faces of the people of Appiatse, as we all work to bring life back to normal”.

He concluded that; “As leaders in Digital Payments and financial technological innovations, we have already transmitted the sum of GHS100,000 to the designated account for the Fund. This ceremony is therefore only a symbolic presentation. Ecobank remains committed to pursuing its corporate vision of Building a Pan African Bank that contributes to the economic development and financial integration of the African continent”.

Mr Sackey took the opportunity to also call on individuals and the corporate world to continue to support the laudable objectives of the fund. He cautioned all organisations to take issues of regulatory compliance seriousely in order to avert such unfortunate accidents.

On her part, Dr Joyce Aryee, Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund, thanked the management and staff of Ecobank for the kind donation. She also advised Ghanaians to avoid crowding around accident zones. She pledged that all monies accruing to the fund would be used for the reconstruction of the Appiatse township with the provision of eco-friendly social amenities for the people.