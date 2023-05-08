Ecobank Ghana launches Double Salary Promo reloaded

ECOBANK Ghana has launched a second edition of its Double Salary promo following the rousing success of the maiden edition last year.

Much bigger than the maiden one, the Ecobank Ghana double salary reloaded promo gives existing and new salary account holders at ECOBANK the opportunity to double and triple their salaries over three-month period of the promo.

Executive Director for Consumer Banking at Ecobank Ghana, Dr. Edward Botchwey who performed the launch, indicated that as part of the promo, customers also stand a chance to benefit from a life insurance cover of up to GHS10,000 when they open salary accounts with the bank.

“The prizes we are giving out are even bigger than last year’s. Apart from the many consolation prizes from each draw, the salary accounts itself basically gives our customers a lot of benefits including a life insurance cover when they’re sick, permanently disabled lose their jobs or die”, he said.

He said the promo is designed to give back to the society, which is something that ECOBANK is very passionate about.

The Head of Consumer Products, Ecobank Ghana, Kate Thompson, indicated that apart from the numerous consolation prizes and free life insurance, customers also get the chance to save as they spend, a free debit card, no minimum balance, no card maintenance fee as well as mobile and internet banking services.

She said there will the draws every month over the next three months, ending July 2023, adding that the promo will be run on the Caritas Lottery Platform of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

Marketing Manager for Caritas at the National Lotteries Authority, Bernard Boamah assured Ghanaians that personal information of persons participating in the promo will be protected against activities of hackers during the promo.

He further stated that winners of the promo will be chosen through a fair and transparent process.

“The accounts of winners will be credited directly by the bank so we encourage all participants in this promo and to disregard and phone calls from individuals purporting to be officials of the bank who will contact them demanding their personal information,” he said.