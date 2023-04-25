ECOBANK Ghana Plc Holds Maiden Shippers Forum

Ecobank Ghana PLC has held the maiden edition of the Shippers Forum in the Port City of Tema.

The event was a platform to elicit views from players in the shipping industry and to enable officials of the Bank appreciate issues affecting industry players so as proffer tailor-made solutions to ameliorate these issues.

Public Sector Agencies including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) participated in a plenary session where they answered questions on steps and measures they are taking to ensure free flow of business at the Ports.

The Marketing and Public Affairs Manager at the Port of Tema indicated that there has been a 12.6% drop in bulk cargoes at the port.

The Head of Freight and Logistics at the Ghana Shippers Authority, Fred Asiedu-Dartey on his part revealed the inception of new builds has created a case of overcapacity of shipping vessels which is gradually resulting in the decline of freight rates after a serious hike over the past few years.

Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana Plc, Daniel Nii Kwei-Kumah Sackey expatiated on the rationale behind the Shipping Forum.

He said the outcomes of the forum was to enable his outfit find some financial respite to some of shippers’ challenges in the sector.