Ecobank Ghana Receives Prestigious 2024 Sustainable Finance Award

Ecobank Ghana, a member of the pan-African Banking Group Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, has been honored with the 2024 Sustainable Finance Award at the Global Finance Annual Sustainable Finance Awards.

The award ceremony took place recently in London, celebrating Ecobank Ghana’s commitment to fulfilling the diverse needs of its customers with top-notch products and services.

Mrs. Abena Osei Poku, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, commented, “Sustainability is a core aspect of Ecobank’s pan-African mission, and we are committed to generating positive environmental, social, and developmental impacts. Our Sustainable Finance initiatives include loans for renewable energy, social lending to women-led businesses, SMEs, microfinance institutions, education, and affordable basic infrastructure. Ecobank Ghana is also a pioneer in sustainable finance, being the first entity in Ghana and the first commercial bank in sub-Saharan Africa to be accredited by the Green Climate Fund.”

In December 2023, Ecobank Group demonstrated its sustainability commitment by securing a $200 million Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) from a syndicate of European Development Institutions led by Proparco. This landmark deal was the first SLL granted to a sub-Saharan African financial institution and was tied to significant climate commitments, including Climate Disclosures and the development of a Climate Strategy. This followed Ecobank’s successful issuance of $350 million in Tier 2 Sustainability Notes in June 2021.

Global Finance’s judges selected Ecobank Ghana as the winner based on its growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development, product innovation, and insights from financial industry experts.

This award adds to Ecobank Group’s growing list of accolades, including Best Bank for SMEs in Africa, Best FX Bank in Nigeria, Best Bank in Benin, and Best Bank in Togo, all awarded by Global Finance.