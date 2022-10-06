Ecobank joins Cities, Habitats to Unveil New Home Ownership Package

Cities and Habitats, developers of the Planned Cities Extension Project, and Ecobank Ghana Plc. have partnered to launch a new home ownership package called the RENT-TO-OWN BOAFOƆ HOME OWNERSHIP PACKAGE.
The package was carefully designed to actualize the theme for year’s World Habitat Day celebrations, which is “Mind the Gap. Leave No One and Place Behind”. Besides, the theme sits perfectly well with Cities and Habitats’ Rent-to-Own housing scheme, which seeks to help channel resources and energies to reduce Ghana’s housing deficit and shape Ghana’s urban future.
Ghana’s housing deficit is estimated at 1.8 million and the 2021 Ghana Population and Housing Census revealed that over 60% of Ghanaians live in dilapidated and uncompleted structures. Those persons have been left behind and they are the ones Cities and Habitats is targeting with the new innovative package.
Dr. Edward Botchway, Executive Director – Consumer Banking, Ecobank Ghana and Regional Head of Consumer Banking for Anglophone West Africa (AWA) on his part, indicated that the Rent-To-Own Boafoɔ Home Ownership Package by Cities and Habitats is a great initiative, which will make many people who hitherto could not afford their own homes do so.
He further noted that it falls in line with the bank’s objectives to provide various options for Ghanaians to own valuable properties, so they are happy to be partners, particularly because it helps to bridge the huge housing gap.
“We at Ecobank offer a number of options for home seekers and we believe that the Rent-to-Own Boafoɔ package is one option that promises to deliver decent and affordable homes to many low-income Ghanaians,” he stated.
Dr. Botchway therefore called on all Ghanaians to take advantage of the Cities and Habitats/Ecobank Rent-to-Own Boafo package, saying that the housing gap can only be bridged when individuals take advantage of such opportunities to own properties.
Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) estimates that the country’s housing deficit over the last 50 years continually witnessed an upward trend from one million to 2.8 million between 1950 and 2010.
This, according to GSS, points to possibly some of the interventions that are happening both at the governmental and the private sector levels.
Currently, the gap stands at 1.8 million and government has laid out a few more interventions to further bridge it.
Daniel Ohene Aidoo believes innovation and strategic management, rather than funding, holds to the key to bridging the huge housing gap, and he wants government to engage private sectors players with track record to chat the way forward.