Ecobank Launches 2024 Fintech Challenge with US$50k Grand Prize

Ecobank Group has announced the launch of the 7th edition of its highly anticipated Ecobank Fintech Challenge, offering a grand prize of $50,000 to the top winner.

This annual competition aims to provide a significant platform for African fintech startups and developers, including those with a global focus on Africa, to secure funding, gain expertise, and scale their solutions across Ecobank’s extensive network spanning 35 African countries.

Competition Highlights

Grand Prize : The top winner will receive a cash award of $50,000, providing a financial boost to advance their innovation.

: The top winner will receive a cash award of $50,000, providing a financial boost to advance their innovation. Ecobank Fintech Fellowship: Winners will join the prestigious Ecobank Fintech Fellowship program, gaining access to a network of mentors, industry leaders, and potential investors. This fellowship facilitates connections, knowledge exchange, and accelerates growth for promising fintech ventures.

Strategic Importance

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Group, emphasized the importance of fintech partnerships in driving financial inclusion in Africa. “Building partnerships with fintechs is a catalyst for driving financial inclusion in Africa. At Ecobank, we prioritize fintechs in our Growth, Transformation, and Returns strategy,” he said.

The challenge aims to showcase groundbreaking solutions and create unparalleled opportunities for growth and expansion across 35 African markets.

Application and Participation

The Ecobank Fintech Challenge welcomes applications from a diverse pool of talent, including early-stage and mature African fintech startups, developers from across the continent, and established global fintech companies with a focus on the African market. Last year’s competition attracted 1,490 high-quality entries, underscoring the significance of this pan-African challenge.

Timeline and Opportunities

Successful applicants will reach the Grand Finale and Awards Ceremony in October 2024, where they will have the chance to join the coveted Ecobank Fintech Fellowship program. Since its inception, 60 fintech startups have been inducted into the fellowship.

Partnerships and Support

The Ecobank Fintech Challenge is designed in partnership with the international advisory firm Konfidants and is supported by various partners.

For more information and to apply, interested fintech startups and developers can visit Ecobank’s official website.