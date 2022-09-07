ECOBANK launches RapidCollect for instant cross-border payments

Through Ecobank’s RapidCollect, payments will now be received instantly and at cheaper costs, catering for the needs of business customers across Africa.

This comes at a time when immense trade, investment and economic growth opportunities are driven by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)’s creation of a single African market.

Group Executive for Commercial Banking, Josephine Anan-Ankomah said: “With the African Continental Free Trade Area offering untold trading growth opportunities for Africa’s businesses, it is imperative that the payment and collection infrastructure proactively caters for the needs of our continent’s small and medium-sized businesses by facilitating their cross-border trade Ecobank’s Rapid-Collect further advances our determination to remove intra-African trade barriers by providing a fast, innovative, secure, hassle-free and reliable collection solution for our SME customers which leverages the collective scale and strength of our 33-country pan-African network”.

Group Head, Payment Services, Cash Management and Client Access, Isaac Kamuta added: “The launch of RapidCollect reaffirms our leadership as the Best Bank for Cash Management in Africa. It provides a fast, innovative, secure, and reliable solution for our customers which leverages the collective scale and strength of our 33-country pan-African network. Our customers only need an Ecobank account in their home country – rather than needing an account in every country in which they trade. It removes the delays previously inherent in cross-border business payments and addresses the issues created by fluctuating forex rates.”

Through RapidCollect, Ecobank’s Commercial Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking customers benefit from the convenience of:

One account to receive business payments hassle-free from across our 33-country network

Instant payments into their Ecobank account in their home country and across our network

Automated reconciliation for our businesses with capabilities to integrate their billing system

Secured transactions via Ecobank’s tried and trusted technology

Easier cross-border payments to seize opportunities from the AfCFTA’s continent-wide single market

“RapidCollect is available at Ecobank branches and it is already integrated into our digital channels. The solution is subject to the regulations in each country.”

