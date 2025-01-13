Ecobank Offers Financial Support to Kantamanto Traders Affected by Fire Outbreak

Ecobank Ghana, under the leadership of Managing Director Abena Osei-Poku, has extended a helping hand to the traders of Kantamanto Market who were affected by a devastating fire.

The meeting, held with representatives from the market community, aimed to offer both emotional and financial support to help them recover from the loss.

During the engagement, Osei-Poku expressed Ecobank’s commitment to assisting the traders in their efforts to rebuild their businesses. As part of the bank’s relief package, traders will benefit from financial aid, including concessionary interest rates, moratoriums on repayments, and flexible loan terms, all tailored to meet their specific needs.

Osei-Poku explained that the decision to support the traders was driven by a desire to do more than just business. “We are always looking for opportunities not just to do business but also to do good,” she said. The bank’s long-standing support of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) was a key factor in the initiative, as the bank has always prioritized community wellbeing alongside financial growth.

The financial assistance offered by Ecobank is part of a broader strategy to help the traders regain their footing, with each case being handled with care and customized solutions provided to meet the unique circumstances of the affected businesses. “We understand that every business is unique, and there would not be a one-size-fits-all solution,” Osei-Poku added.

The Kantamanto Market Manager, Adu Twum, also highlighted the collaborative efforts underway to support the traders. He shared that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is working on registering affected individuals, while various organizations, including insurance companies, have pledged to assist in the market’s reconstruction.

While the support so far has been crucial, Twum acknowledged that additional financial assistance will be needed to fully rebuild the market infrastructure and restore normalcy for the traders. The combined efforts from government agencies, private companies like Ecobank, and NGOs will be key in ensuring that the traders are able to recover and resume business.

As Ecobank’s intervention underscores, the private sector plays a vital role in helping communities rebound after disasters, reinforcing the importance of corporate responsibility in times of need.