Ecobank Posts Record US$658 Million Profit Amid Strategic Overhaul

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Africa’s leading cross-border banking group, reported a record profit before tax of $658 million for 2024, up 13% year-on-year, as cost discipline and digital innovation offset macroeconomic headwinds across its 33 African markets.

Revenue rose 18% on a constant-currency basis to $2.1 billion, propelled by a 25% surge in wholesale payments and a 14% jump in card transactions. The lender’s return on tangible equity (ROTE) hit an all-time high of 32.7%, while its cost-to-income ratio improved to 53%, down 90 basis points from 2023.

CEO Jeremy Awori attributed the performance to Ecobank’s geographic spread and strategic pivot toward low-cost deposits. Customer deposits climbed 17% to $20.4 billion, with 86.4% held in current and savings accounts—a shift that slashed funding costs. “Our pan-African model is delivering stability,” Awori said. “Even amid currency volatility, we’ve built a foundation for sustained growth.”

West Africa’s Francophone bloc (UEMOA) remained Ecobank’s profit engine, contributing $345 million—over half the group’s pre-tax earnings. Nigeria, however, saw profits plummet 80% to $5 million due to Central Bank liquidity constraints and inflation nearing 30%.

Anglophone West Africa (AWA), led by Ghana, rebounded sharply with a 65% constant-currency profit surge to $315 million, driven by trade finance and digital payment growth. Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 6.7% group-wide, with Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire accounting for most delinquencies.

Ecobank’s $91 million card revenue—up 14%—and partnerships with fintechs like XTransfer underscored its digital pivot. The bank launched a premium Infinite Card in eight markets and expanded its “Banking as a Service” platform, targeting Africa’s unbanked majority.

Investors flagged rising impairment charges, up 33% to $193 million, as a concern. CFO Ayo Adepoju noted reserves were bolstered to hedge against Ghana and Nigeria’s debt restructuring fallout.

The group’s capital adequacy ratio improved to 15.8%, well above regulatory minimums, while liquidity buffers expanded. Shareholders’ equity grew 2% to $1.08 billion, though the stock price fell 21% amid broader emerging-market sell-offs.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic. “Ecobank’s diversification is a double-edged sword,” said Lagos-based Renaissance Capital’s Adesoji Solanke. “It insulates them from local shocks but complicates margin management in volatile currencies.”

Awori outlined plans to deepen corporate banking in Kenya and scale asset management offerings. A conference call for investors is scheduled for April 3, 2025.

Operating in 35 African countries, Ecobank offers retail, commercial, and investment banking services to over 32 million customers. The Lomé-based group employs 14,000 staff and is listed on stock exchanges in Lagos, Accra, and Abidjan.