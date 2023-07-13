ECOBANK rewards 63 loyal customers in Bono Region 

The ECOBANK has rewarded 63 customers in the Bono Region for their loyalty and presented them with prizes, under its ‘ECOBANK Double Salary Promo Reloaded’ raffle.



Some lucky winners of the raffle held in Sunyani also received quadruple and double salaries as well as other incentive packages.

In an interview with the media, Madam Kate Thompson, the Head of Consumer Products of ECOBANK said the promo was instituted to thank and inspire loyal customers to continue to transact businesses with the bank.

“We have researched the banking needs of our customers and have designed excellent products to meet their needs,” she stated, and expressed the hope the promo would build and strengthen the bank’s relationship with its customers.

Mad. Thompson advised the public, especially farmers to do business with the bank, saying ECOBANK had descended to the hinterlands to provide excellent banking services to farmers.