ECOBANK rewards 86 customers in DOUBLE SALARY Promo

Ecobank Ghana has rewarded some 86 customers with double salary in the first of three draws planned for the three-month Ecobank Double Salary Promotion.

The draw was held at the bank’s Head Office under the supervision of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).

There will be two subsequent draws in March and April for customers receiving their February and March salaries through Ecobank.

It will be recalled that Ecobank launched the Double Salary Promotion on January 4, 2022, aimed at rewarding existing and new salaried account holders, who receive their salaries through Ecobank within the first quarter of 2022.

Eligible customers are holders of existing savings or current accounts who receive their monthly salaries through Ecobank or new customers who open and receive their salaries through the newly introduced Ecobank Salary Account within the promotion period.

Speaking at the draw, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Dan Sackey said; Ecobank has grown its operations over just three decades to become one of the top-tier financial services providers in Ghana.

“Our individual/consumer customer base continues to grow rapidly, more so as one can open and operate a bank account with Ecobank remotely, using the phone and with the help of technology. This has made it possible for us to grow our consumer accounts, since November 2016, when we introduced the Ecobank Mobile App,” he said.

The Ecobank MD indicated that the bank has deployed many digital touchpoints to complement its branch network, bringing convenience to the numerous patrons.

He noted that customer transactions at Ecobank are therefore not limited to specific locations and time limits, but rather done anytime anywhere all year round.

Mr Sackey intimated further that: “We have carefully engineered and introduced the Ecobank Salary Account, which brings further convenience to salaried workers who receive their salaries through Ecobank. The Ecobank Salary Account has all the benefits of a normal savings or current account with additional benefits. It is in this regard that we thought it wise to introduce the Ecobank Double Salary Promotion, first to say thank you to our existing customers for standing by the bank through both good and bad times for the 32 years of existence. We have deemed it necessary to include all new customers who have also opted to switch and receive their salaries through Ecobank”.

He enumerated the special benefits of the Ecobank Salary Account as free life Insurance cover of up to GHS10,000, Free debit card issuance, 24/7 access to cash and e-Banking services, internet and mobile banking services, high interest, no minimum balance, ability to Save as You Spend, a unique feature that helps one to save or invest anytime one spends money from the account, etc.

The Managing Director concluded that: The promotion is geared towards making our valued customers realize that Ecobank cherishes their custom, and we are therefore reciprocating their goodwill with wonderful prizes, in the form of doubling the salaries of all lucky winners in the three-monthly draws. This, we believe, will bring great relief to all lucky winners, as we have just returned from the Christmas and new year festivities and are paying school fees or embarking on other pressing family projects and programmes. Ecobank has elected to take off some of these financial burdens within the promotion period”.

Also speaking at the ceremony was Mr Bernard Boamah, Head of Marketing and Caritas of the NLA, who assured customers and the general public of the integrity and transparency surrounding the Ecobank Double Salary Promotion and the draws. He asserted that, “in order to ensure that the integrity of the chance for winning is maintained, NLA officials worked with the Bank’s IT and the Audit and Compliance team to validate the data for entry into the draw.” He added that the selection of the winners was done in a free and fair manner.

Present at the event were senior officials of Ecobank, NLA, customers and the media.