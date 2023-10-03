Ecobank Transnational Incorporated’s release of its Third Quarter Results

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with banking operations in 34 countries, notifies the general public that it is currently undergoing an external audit of the 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results of Ecobank Group for the period ended September 30, 2023 (“the Audited Results”).

The Board and Management of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated took the decision to undergo an audit of the 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results of the Ecobank Group.

Management of ETI wishes to notify the market and general public of its expectation to publish the audited 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results on or before 15 December 2023.

We thank you for your understanding and co-operation.