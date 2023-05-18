Ecobank’s review application against its own decision dismissed in court

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by Ecobank for a review of its decision on July 13, 2021.

The review application was to enable the Court not to allow for a re-opening of an appeal that Ecobank had earlier lost by a unanimous decision on July 25, 2018 against Businessman Daniel Ofori.

By virtue of this decision, the unanimous decision of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Jones

Dotse, the other Justices being Anin-Yeboah (before he became Chief Justice), Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Appau and Pwamang, on July 25, 2018 in favour of Mr Ofori stands.

Chief Justice Anin -Yeboah announced the majority (4-3) decision of the court, indicated that Justices Jones Dotse, Prof Nii Ashie Kotey and Mariama Owusu were the dissenting judges.

The majority consisted of Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, Justice Gabriel Pwamang and Justice Amadu Tanko.

The Chief Justice further indicated that the full ruling would be made available on or before May 23, 2023.

Ecobank was represented by Mr Kizito Beyuo while Mr Ofori was represented by Tsatsu Tsikata and Thaddeus Sory.