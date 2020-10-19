The Economic Advisor and Spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has donated a Toyota pick-up and 10 motorbikes to the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region for effective operations of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the donation was to facilitate the work of the executive and other party members who were handicapped in terms of transportation.

It would also help them to achieve their objective of retaining the parliamentary seat and ensure a landslide victory for President Akufo-Addo in the December 7 elections.

The Toyota pick-up and 10 motorbikes were presented to the Constituency at a colourful ceremony, organised at Duayaw Nkwanta on Sunday, witnessed by the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Ernest Kwateng, and regional and constituency party executives.

Dr Gideon Boako, a Campaign Team member for Ahafo Region, had already donated 10 motorbikes to the Ahafo Regional Secretariat of the Party for onward distribution to the various constituencies.

At a durbar to present the items and also inaugurate NPP Drivers Association in the Constituency, Dr Boako appealed to functionaries to enter every conceivable part and spread the good news to the electorate and make them apostles of the Party.

“Do not only tell them what we plan to do for the nation but also tell them what we have already done including the various social interventions undertaken by the Government in the past three years, which are readily evident on the ground to testify to the party’s commitment, dedication and determination to development in unity and freedom,” he added.

Nana Afodwo Bonsu, the Constituency Chairman, who received the vehicle and motorbikes, expressed profound gratitude to Dr Boako for the gesture.

He said the donation formed part of many interventions by Dr Boako, a native of the Constituency, towards his bid to maintain the Tano North seat and increase the presidential votes in the upcoming elections.

He said the donation would go a long way to augment the Party’s efforts ahead of the elections and enhance its operations.

Earlier in the day, Dr Boako joined the youth at Bomaa for a health walk and subsequently inaugurated the Youth Wing of the Party.