Economic difficulties will be overcome – Akufo-Addo 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the current difficult economic challenges Ghanaians are facing will soon be over.

He said government was not oblivious of the current economic challenges in the country, and gave the assurance that with courage, vision and unity among the citizenry, the difficulties would be surmounted.

“My Government stands strongly with you in these difficult times that we are all going through, but with courage, vision and unity amongst us all, we will come out of these difficulties and get our country back into a good place.

“That is a firm promise that I am making to you,” President Akufo-Addo said at the just ended annual Feok festival of the Chiefs and people of the Builsa Traditional Area at Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The celebration was on the theme: “My 10 years reign of peaceful coexistence among the people of the Builsa Traditional Area.”

The festival marked the 10th Anniversary celebration of the Sandem-Nab, Azagsuk Azantilow II on the throne as the Paramount Chief of the area, who is also the 10th successor to the Paramount skin.

Feok, in the Buli language means ‘abundance of food,’ and the festival afforded sons and daughters of the Builsa land the opportunity to express gratitude to God, their ancestors and spirit beings for seeing them through a successful farming season.

The annual festival was also celebrated in memory of their forefathers victory over the slave raiders led by Babatu and Samouri in the 19th century, and offered indigenes the opportunity to realign themselves with their ancestry and family relations.

President Akufo-Addo, who was the Special Guest of Honour for the programme, congratulated Nab Azantilow II for his 10years of peaceful and constructive rule in the Traditional Area.

“We want to thank the Almighty God for His mercies on us, for maintaining the peace and serenity of the Builsa people under the leadership of the Sandem-Nab,” the President said.

Nab Azantilow acknowledged that the global and local economies had experienced some challenges due to the volatility and depression of the cedi against the dollar, among other factors which made life unbearable for citizens of the country.

“The people of Buluk had the share of the difficulties in going about our normal life activities. But I want to commend you for your boldness and resilience in tackling the issues confronting the economy head-on, and within these few days, we have seen great results with the cedi appreciating against the dollar.

“And also, fuel prices falling close to about half the price two months ago,” the Paramount Chief said, and further appealed to the President and his team to continue to work to sustain the gains.