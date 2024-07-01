Economic Downturn Hits Osu Night Market Traders Hard

The bustling Osu Night Market, once a beacon of vibrant commerce in Accra, now faces a stark reality of dwindling sales and subdued activity.

Traders, who have offered diverse local delicacies ranging from pork and smoked fish to Banku and kenkey for decades, are grappling with a significant decline in patronage.

Attributing the downturn to the challenging economic conditions gripping the country, traders lamented a sharp drop in consumer spending. “Trading has been slow recently,” noted Ashiorkor Nortey, a veteran vendor of Banku and smoked fish. “Not long ago, this place was bustling with activity. We used to have many customers, both foreigners and locals.”

During a recent visit by Citi Business News on a Friday evening, only a few customers were observed patiently waiting at food stalls. Some traders disclosed that they commence operations as early as 4 PM to bolster earnings.

Doris Lamptey, who has traded at the market for 26 years, echoed the sentiment, linking the decline to economic hardships faced by their customer base. “Sales have not been encouraging recently,” she remarked. “Previously, I could fry more than five crates of eggs, but now, despite starting earlier in the day, I manage only one crate.”

However, amidst the gloom, there are pockets of resilience. Patience Adotey, another vendor, reported a day of decent sales, attributing her success to the careful presentation of her pork dishes. “I make my pork appealing to attract customers,” she shared optimistically.

For some visitors like Nii Nortey Dowuona, affordability remains a draw to the market. “The food prices here are reasonable,” he noted, underscoring the market’s enduring appeal despite the downturn.

As Osu Night Market navigates these challenging times, traders remain hopeful that economic conditions will improve, rekindling the vibrant atmosphere that once defined this iconic marketplace in Accra.