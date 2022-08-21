Economic, Energy Summit of 5 Arab States Will Take Place in Egypt’s El-Alamein

An economic, energy and security summit involving the leaders from Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will take place in the northern Egyptian city of El-Alamein on August 22, a diplomatic source in Egypt told Sputnik on Sunday.

“The summit will be held in the Egyptian city of El-Alamein tomorrow, on Monday, and it will be attended by the leaders of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, the UAE and Bahrain. The agenda includes the region’s economic, energy, political and security issues,” the source said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has received UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in El-Alamein airport to exchange views on international issues and regional security as well as to discuss the strengthening of joint efforts to address the challenges which the region is facing, and to reach the long-term solutions to the crises, the Egyptian presidential office said.