Economic hardship forces more construction materials companies to shut down in northern Angola

At least 108 companies dedicated to the exploitation of gravel, sand, limestone and dolomite in Angola’s northern Cuanza Norte province have been forced to shut down in the past six years due to the financial difficulties that have hit the construction sector.

Lack of market and low sales are the main causes of the deceleration of the exploitation of building materials in the province, said Fernando Humberto Mesquita, the director of the Provincial Economic and Integrated Development Department Monday.

Mesquita said that currently, the exploitation of building materials represents the main mining activity in the region, despite the slowdown influenced by the decline in the quest for products by the construction sector, adding that the province keeps a stockpile of about 1.13 million cubic meters of building materials waiting for buyers. Enditem