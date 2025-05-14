Economic Hardship Hinders Reintegration for Returning Syrians, IOM Report Finds

A new assessment by the International Organization for Migration reveals the daunting challenges facing displaced Syrians attempting to rebuild their lives.

The Communities of Return Index Report, surveying conditions across 1,100 locations, identifies unemployment and infrastructure deficiencies as primary obstacles to sustainable reintegration.

While approximately 1.87 million displaced persons have returned to their communities including 730,000 from abroad since January 2024 many encounter communities ill-equipped to support them. Critical services remain unreliable, with widespread shortages of electricity, clean water and healthcare access. Legal documentation gaps further complicate efforts to reclaim property or access social services, creating additional barriers to stability.

“The resilience of returning Syrians is being tested by systemic challenges,” noted IOM Director General Amy Pope. The organization has reactivated its Damascus operations to address both immediate humanitarian needs and longer-term recovery efforts. Current initiatives focus on shelter rehabilitation, essential supply distribution, and establishing property record systems to facilitate dispute resolution.

The report comes as Syria’s displacement figures show modest improvement, with internally displaced persons decreasing slightly to 6.6 million in April 2025. However, the slow recovery of agricultural sectors and local markets continues to limit livelihood opportunities, raising concerns about sustainable reintegration. IOM emphasizes that international support remains crucial to create conditions for voluntary, dignified returns amid Syria’s protracted crisis.

These findings underscore the complex interplay between physical reconstruction and economic recovery in post-conflict settings. While security improvements have enabled initial returns, the absence of functional economic systems risks creating secondary displacement. The report’s community-level data aims to inform targeted interventions that address both humanitarian needs and the foundational requirements for lasting stability.