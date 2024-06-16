Economic Hardship Mars Eid Ul-Adha Celebrations as Alhaji Sinare Calls for Change

As Muslims in Ghana observe Eid Ul-Adha, the joyous occasion is marred by economic struggles exacerbated under the leadership of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, according to former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare.

In a strongly-worded statement released ahead of Eid Ul-Adha, Sinare conveyed warm wishes to Muslims nationwide on behalf of NDC’s Flagbearer, emphasizing a need for change amidst widespread economic hardship. He criticized the current administration for what he termed as mismanagement of national resources, citing exorbitant Hajj fares that have burdened pilgrims financially.

Sinare, recently appointed as National Chairman of the NDC’s Zongo working committee, highlighted the transformative initiatives undertaken by former President John Dramani Mahama in Zongo communities, urging Zongos across the country to support his leadership for a revitalized Ghana.

His remarks come at a time when many Ghanaians face economic difficulties, with criticisms directed at government policies exacerbating the situation. As the nation prepares for upcoming elections, Sinare’s call for change resonates with those advocating for a brighter future amidst current challenges.