Economic hardship: Strengthen your welfare system – ACCA to churches

Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, leader of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa (ACAA), has called on churches to strengthen their welfare system to respond to the prevailing economic situation.

The prevailing economic situation has aggravated the living conditions of many church members and the Church must have an approach to respond in a manner that will cushion members particularly, those who are finding it difficult to make ends meet or purchase their prescribed drugs.”

The mounting inflationary pressures have affected prices of everything including medicines and those on Blood Pressure (BP) and Diabetes control medications are finding it difficult to buy,” he observed.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA on Ghana’s economic situation, he disclosed that people taking Blood Pressure medications and other medications were skipping some of the days to make up for the increment in prices, adding, “that may be dangerous to their health if not checked.”

“There are indications that instead of taking the medications daily as prescribed, some are taking it every other day, all because the quantity, which they can afford, has reduced with the same amount of money they used to purchase.

“It is important that in situations like what we find ourselves as a nation resulting in several policy measures, the Church, which must be a haven in times of distress, activates its welfare and support system to make life easier for its members.

The current economic situation cannot be overlooked by the Church and expressed the hope that Churches would rise to the call and save members from untoward situations.

Rev. Opuni-Frimpong, former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana and. Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana reiterated that the Church remained the hope in difficult situations like the current economic crisis.

Whiles admitting that it would not be an easy task for the church, he was optimistic that once the welfare approach is enhanced for such benefits it can be done.