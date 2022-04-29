Economic transparency hinges on accurate reportage : BoG to Journalists

Transparency is possible when accurate reportage informs the public of the exact nature of developments in the economy as well as the real implications of actions taken by policymakers, says Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, first Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana.

Dr. Opoku-Afari, posited that the media’s role in influencing the economic narrative is more crucial during periods of heightened uncertainty, thus, giving the media additional responsibilities to decide the appropriate time to release information that is good for public consumption.

He strongly drew the attention of the media on the fact that it is generally believed the behaviour of economic agents are influenced by both the economic and financial environment, which is largely shaped by the narratives of the media.

Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, made these assertions in a speech read on his behalf by the Director of Research at the BoG, Mr. Philip Abradu-Otoo during a 2-day training workshop to train members of Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA).

The 2-day training workshop which is dubbed, “Accurate reportage, key to financial stability”, is organized by Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA). Drown from various Media Organizations, about 25 Journalist are undergoing the training which spans from Thursday, April 28th, 2022 to Friday, April 29th, 2022, in Accra.

Mr. Philip Abradu-Otoo, underpinned the link between accurate reportage and financial-economic stability. Indicating that, there’s a distinction between accurate reportage that comes from publicly available data and accurate reportage from non-publicly available information.

“As financial journalists, it is possible to come in contact with different information sets, some of which may be confidential and which, if published, could destabilise the financial system.

Financial journalists therefore have a responsibility to carefully weigh the implications for financial stability of information they intend to publish,” he strongly emphasized.

He underscored the need for timely workshops like this that can help equip journalists with the relevant knowledge of the financial sector and the nature of risks and incentives facing the sector.

Mr. Abradu-Otoo, stressed that the role of the press is also critical, as the role of Journalists servers as key facilitators on the transmission mechanism of policy actions. Saying, “Accurate reportage helps transmit policies quicker and monetary policy becomes efficient.”

He further intimated that, “Time and again we in Africa have complained about weak transmission of monetary policy.

But we must know that there is a relationship between freedom of the press and transmission of monetary policy action and an educated population.

A free press operating in an environment where data is easily assessable if more efficient and supports transmission of policy actions to the economy in an efficient manner.

I see the press as that strong salesman selling the policy to provide confidence to drive economic activity and growth. This is who you are as a group and you must live by these ideals.

And so your role is crucial for monetary policy and we at the Central Bank view this program as very important.

As an inflation-targeting central bank, the Bank of Ghana views transparency as key in promoting credibility of the Bank’s policies.

Hence, such training workshops, which seek to equip financial journalists to play key roles in the dissemination of economic and financial information to the public, should be taken seriously.

Engagements with stakeholders also foster the creation of an informed public, whose accurate grasp of economic and financial issues are important in ensuring the seamless functioning of the economy.”

He extend the Central Bank’s gratitude to Ecobank for its commitment to improving the quality of financial journalism in Ghana by sponsoring the training workshop. “Together with the Bank, we can build a critical mass of financial journalists capable of accurate reporting on Ghana’s emerging vibrant financial markets,” Mr. Philip Abradu-Otoo, opined.