Economist Advocates for Stable Cedi Exchange Rate Over Rapid Gains

Finance Professor Godfred Bokpin argues that maintaining the Ghanaian cedi within a stable range of GH¢10 to GH¢12 per US dollar provides greater economic benefit than aggressive, unpredictable appreciation.

The University of Ghana economist emphasized that long-term exchange rate stability is crucial for business planning, macroeconomic predictability, and effective central banking, outweighing the temporary optimism spurred by rapid strengthening.

“Stability is preferred over swings, whether appreciation or depreciation. It’s neither good for businesses nor central banking,” Bokpin stated, clarifying that stability allows for moderate, predictable fluctuations without disruptive volatility.

“We still expect that there will be some kind of variation in the rate, but it should not be significant enough to cause disruptions or uncertainty when it comes to planning.”

Bokpin endorsed recent presidential references to the GH¢10–GH¢12 range, revealing this aligned with previously uncommunicated internal targets at the Bank of Ghana. “They knew largely where they were heading,” he noted. However, he criticized the central bank’s earlier interventions for accelerating appreciation beyond natural market forces, warning such artificial facilitation creates economic disruption.

“The rate of facilitation was too aggressive… It was quite unsettling,” Bokpin explained, asserting that overly rapid appreciation hinders business adjustment and undermines genuine stability despite appearing positive.

The economist urged policymakers to prioritize consistent, transparent exchange rate management to foster a predictable environment for investment and economic planning.