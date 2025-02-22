Economist Backs Government Spending Cuts, Says Focus Targets Waste Over Growth

Renowned economist Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin has dismissed public concerns that President John Mahama’s sweeping directive to slash government expenditure risks stifling economic growth, arguing the move strategically targets “wasteful spending” while safeguarding critical investments.

His reassurances follow heightened debate over the Finance Ministry’s newly granted authority to enforce drastic budget cuts across all ministries and agencies.

Speaking exclusively to The High Street Journal, the University of Ghana Business School scholar emphasized that the austerity measures—including bans on non-essential travel, first-class tickets for officials, and reductions in the Office of Government Machinery’s budget—aim to curb excesses rather than productive spending. “Wasteful expenditure detracts from growth. This directive isn’t about shrinking the economy but reallocating resources from opulence to productivity,” he stated.

Public apprehension had surged after Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson received presidential approval to “ruthlessly” trim budgets, sparking fears that broad cuts could undermine growth-driving initiatives. Critics pointed to economic theory linking government spending to activity stimulation, warning the move might contradict Mahama’s growth agenda.

But Bokpin countered such claims, noting that bloated allocations for discretionary items—like travel and administrative luxuries—offer minimal public value. By halving budgets in high-waste areas, he estimates savings exceeding GH¢1 billion could be redirected to infrastructure, healthcare, or education. “If you dissect the budget, certain lines, like the Office of Government Machinery, hemorrhage funds. Cutting these isn’t austerity—it’s prudence,” he explained.

Crucially, Bokpin stressed that capital expenditure (CapEx), which funds roads, hospitals, and other growth-critical projects, would remain shielded. “Spending drives growth, but only when channeled wisely. Slashing waste doesn’t mean strangling development,” he said, praising Mahama’s initial steps to downsize ministerial appointments and restrict travel approvals.

The economist also hailed the planned “value-for-money committee” to audit procurements as a potential game-changer. “Scrutinizing contracts ensures every cedi spent delivers public benefit—this is how you build trust and efficiency,” he argued, linking fiscal discipline to long-term stability.

While skepticism persists among citizens and analysts, Bokpin’s analysis frames the cuts as a recalibration, not a retreat. With Ghana’s debt hovering near 90% of GDP and inflation lingering in double digits, the government’s gamble hinges on proving that trimming fat—not muscle—can stabilize the economy. As Mahama’s team prepares to enforce these measures, the coming months will test whether fiscal surgery can heal, rather than hinder, growth.