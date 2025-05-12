Economist Calls for Phased Rollout of Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy Plan

An economist has urged caution in implementing Ghana’s proposed 24-hour economy policy, suggesting a pilot phase before nationwide adoption.

The policy, championed by the Mahama administration, has drawn mixed reactions since its announcement.

“My initial reaction was one of surprise, but I recognized its potential,” the analyst said during an appearance on Asaase Radio’s The Forum. However, he expressed concerns about the policy’s current ambiguity, noting, “There’s still confusion around its framework. The lack of clarity on the bill’s status raises questions about its readiness.”

Emphasizing the need for evidence-based policymaking, he recommended testing the initiative in specific sectors or regions first. “A phased approach would allow us to study its effects before scaling up,” he argued.

In response, a government spokesperson confirmed that preparatory work is underway, stating that legal amendments to support the policy are being drafted as planned. “We committed to laying the groundwork within 120 days, and we’ve met that target,” the official said.

The proposed changes aim to strengthen social protections and create a regulatory environment conducive to round-the-clock business operations. While supporters highlight job creation and economic growth potential, critics stress the need for careful planning to address logistical and labor concerns.

As debate continues, the government faces the challenge of balancing swift implementation with structured evaluation, a tension that will likely shape the policy’s trajectory in coming months.