Economist Cautions Against Ghana’s Eurobond Return Plan

Ghana’s intention to re-enter international capital markets faces significant criticism from prominent economist Professor Patrick Asuming of the University of Ghana Business School.

The academic warns the government’s pursuit of Eurobond issuance, announced by President John Mahama at the 9th CEO Summit, threatens to undermine recent economic stabilization gains.

Professor Asuming contends the timing reflects misguided confidence stemming from the cedi’s appreciation, stating: “The President should focus on fixing the real sector issues. It appears the recent strong performance of the cedi seems to have taken too much attention.” He emphasized Ghana should prioritize addressing structural economic deficiencies before considering external borrowing.

The economist noted Ghana remains excluded from debt markets since its 2022 default, with ongoing $58 billion debt restructuring negotiations involving bilateral and private creditors. Current cedi strength, driven by improved reserves and cocoa syndication proceeds, doesn’t indicate sufficient recovery for renewed borrowing according to Asuming.

Government officials view Eurobond access as strategic for economic acceleration, but critics highlight persistent vulnerabilities. Ghana continues operating under an IMF bailout program initiated after its debt became unsustainable, with fiscal pressures lingering despite recent currency gains.

The debate emerges as Ghana balances debt sustainability concerns against growth ambitions, with capital market re-entry potentially testing investor confidence in the nation’s fiscal discipline.