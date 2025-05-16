Economist: Cedi’s Recovery Built on Sustainable Reforms

Ghana’s cedi currency has strengthened due to fundamental policy reforms rather than temporary factors, according to Dr. John Kwakye of the Institute of Economic Affairs.

The research director asserts the appreciation reflects lasting structural improvements in Ghana’s economic management.

“This is not accidental or temporary,” Kwakye stated. “The cedi’s gains stem from sustained fiscal discipline, tight monetary policy, and strategic programs like our Gold Purchase initiative.” His comments directly address market skeptics who question the currency’s stability after years of volatility.

The cedi’s performance comes as businesses cautiously monitor its trajectory. While the Ghana Union of Traders Associations secured a 60-day adjustment period, many retailers have yet to lower prices commensurate with the currency’s appreciation. Analysts note this hesitation reflects lingering doubts despite recent improvements.

Independent observers acknowledge Ghana’s progress while urging continued reforms. The Center for Policy Studies recently recommended additional measures to sustain the recovery, particularly as the country implements its IMF-backed economic program. With national elections approaching, maintaining fiscal discipline will prove crucial for preserving the cedi’s gains.

Ghana’s currency stability now faces its most significant test – whether policy reforms can withstand political pressures while delivering tangible benefits to consumers through price reductions. The coming months will determine if the cedi’s recovery represents a turning point or temporary respite.